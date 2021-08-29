Coming soon: Midkiff events

(MIDKIFF, TX) Midkiff is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Midkiff area:

A Life Made in Music: The Love Story or Kirsten and Keith Chambers Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 208 North Colorado Street, Midland, TX 79701

It all began in Texas and now they're back to tell their story of friendship, heartache and happily ever after!

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Midland Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Midland, TX 79701

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Real Women Conference 2021: Glorious Exchange Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 105 North Main Street, Midland, TX 79701

The Real Women Conference is for all women seeking encouragement, a connection with new friends, and an encounter with God.

David Adam Byrnes @ The Lone Star Bar Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 621 West Wall Street, Midland, TX 79701

David Adam Byrnes returns to The Lone Star Bar for a night of original country music.

Billboard #1 Artist Topher Concert Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 West Wall Street, Midland, TX 79701

Come join the Schumann 4 City Council team as we kick off our campaign with a live concert featuring Topher Town Music.