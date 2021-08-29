Cancel
Midkiff, TX

Coming soon: Midkiff events

Midkiff Digest
 5 days ago

(MIDKIFF, TX) Midkiff is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Midkiff area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lWJh_0bgSzMCb00

A Life Made in Music: The Love Story or Kirsten and Keith Chambers

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 208 North Colorado Street, Midland, TX 79701

It all began in Texas and now they're back to tell their story of friendship, heartache and happily ever after!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1OCU_0bgSzMCb00

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Midland

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Midland, TX 79701

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CI4AS_0bgSzMCb00

Real Women Conference 2021: Glorious Exchange

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 105 North Main Street, Midland, TX 79701

The Real Women Conference is for all women seeking encouragement, a connection with new friends, and an encounter with God.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4XjW_0bgSzMCb00

David Adam Byrnes @ The Lone Star Bar

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 621 West Wall Street, Midland, TX 79701

David Adam Byrnes returns to The Lone Star Bar for a night of original country music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1jAE_0bgSzMCb00

Billboard #1 Artist Topher Concert

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 West Wall Street, Midland, TX 79701

Come join the Schumann 4 City Council team as we kick off our campaign with a live concert featuring Topher Town Music.

Texas State

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

