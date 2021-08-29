Cancel
Maxbass, ND

Events on the Maxbass calendar

Maxbass News Beat
Maxbass News Beat
 5 days ago

(MAXBASS, ND) Live events are coming to Maxbass.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maxbass:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YiopR_0bgSzLJs00

Reception: Me, Myself, and the Darkness

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 University Ave W, Minot, ND

Join us for the closing reception of ‘Me, Myself, and the Darkness,’ an exhibition of photography by Johnathan Campbell on Tuesday, August 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. There will be an artist’s talk at 7...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0huJ8B_0bgSzLJs00

Tails on Trails 5K

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 2905 7th Ave SW, Minot, ND

The Tails on Trails 5K is on Saturday August 28, 2021 to Monday August 30, 2021. It includes the following events: Tails on Trails 5K, Tails on Trails 5K Child (under age 13), Tails on Trails...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zt3O6_0bgSzLJs00

Moon & Trees Off The Vine

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 15 Main St S, Minot, ND

Moon & Trees at Off The Vine, Painting Level: Beginner Painting at Off the Vine - your first drink ($5) and shared Topas are included in the price of your ticket. Yeah! But, you can always buy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmlwf_0bgSzLJs00

Guns 'N Roses Shootout

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Minot, ND

Spend an evening on the range with the Minot Association of Builders! 5-person teams will dress in their best 80’s gear, jam to 80’s music, shoot trap, and can purchase and take home a dozen roses...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ja9W6_0bgSzLJs00

BIG Event - Minot, ND

Minot, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1505 N Broadway, Minot, ND 58703

Bring your family, and join us for BIG Event! Membership not required.

Maxbass News Beat

Maxbass News Beat

Maxbass, ND
With Maxbass News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

