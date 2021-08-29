Harper calendar: Events coming up

(HARPER, OR) Harper has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Harper area:

Paint a plate! Weiser, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

No experience necessary! Come and paint a cute, whimsical bird plate and enjoy a glass of wine with your friends! You don’t have to draw, there is a stencil for the bird ? this is a fun project...

Teacher Treat Night Ontario, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Have a popsicle and meet your teacher in the bounce house! Tour the preschool and see what we're all about!

75th Annual Payette County PRCA Rodeo New Plymouth, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Come celebrate 75 years of tradition and love of rodeo August 5, 6 & 7th! As we take a trip down memory lane we are always looking forward to brining you the best rodeo action! Thursday Night...

Fall Flower Bouquet Workshop Fruitland, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 7701 Elmore Road, Fruitland, ID 83619

Looking for an activity to do with your girl friends?

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:55 PM

Address: 45 East Idaho Street, Weiser, ID 83672

This October Big D & Kuttl3ss will Debut Their Rap Group Duo “The BagChasers” Touring this Fall and will be Live in Weiser Idaho!