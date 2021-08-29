Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk Creek, NE

Elk Creek events coming soon

Posted by 
Elk Creek Post
Elk Creek Post
 5 days ago

(ELK CREEK, NE) Live events are lining up on the Elk Creek calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elk Creek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJ4dX_0bgSzJYQ00

Tai Chi- Church of Christ (Wymore)

Wymore, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 618 W M St, Wymore, NE

This class is led by Kathy Erickson, a RN and certified Delay the Disease instructor.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDzmP_0bgSzJYQ00

Girl Scouts Park Party (Firth, NE)

Firth, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 May Street, Firth, NE 68358

Girls in grades K-12 are welcome to come learn more about Girl Scouts and find out how they can earn badges, make new friends, and have fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QV1Gj_0bgSzJYQ00

Golf: Girls Varsity vs. Johnson County Central”>Multiple Schools (Away)

Syracuse, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 340 W 9th St, Syracuse, NE

Type: Triangular Opponent: Johnson County Central">Multiple Schools Bus: 12:15PM Dismissal: 12:00PM Est.return:\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGreu_0bgSzJYQ00

The Dream Switch

Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 806 1st Ave, Nebraska City, NE

The Dream Switch is an original community concert event featuring LIVE music, performed by Nebraska\'s own rising star, Andrea von Kampen. Set to a pop-folk blend, The Dream Switch explores sense...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VRbM_0bgSzJYQ00

Frag immer erst WARUM? – Warum Verantwortung? | Gottesdienst Mannheim

Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Address: Am Ullrichsberg 16, 68309 Mannheim

Kopie von Frag immer erst WARUM? – Warum Verantwortung? | Gottesdienst Mannheim

Learn More

Comments / 0

Elk Creek Post

Elk Creek Post

Elk Creek, NE
8
Followers
201
Post
461
Views
ABOUT

With Elk Creek Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NE
Nebraska City, NE
Government
City
Elk Creek, NE
City
Wymore, NE
City
Firth, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Nebraska City, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Rn#Nebraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy