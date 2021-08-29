Elk Creek events coming soon

(ELK CREEK, NE) Live events are lining up on the Elk Creek calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elk Creek:

Tai Chi- Church of Christ (Wymore) Wymore, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 618 W M St, Wymore, NE

This class is led by Kathy Erickson, a RN and certified Delay the Disease instructor.

Girl Scouts Park Party (Firth, NE) Firth, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 May Street, Firth, NE 68358

Girls in grades K-12 are welcome to come learn more about Girl Scouts and find out how they can earn badges, make new friends, and have fun!

Golf: Girls Varsity vs. Johnson County Central”>Multiple Schools (Away) Syracuse, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 340 W 9th St, Syracuse, NE

Type: Triangular Opponent: Johnson County Central">Multiple Schools Bus: 12:15PM Dismissal: 12:00PM Est.return:



The Dream Switch Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 806 1st Ave, Nebraska City, NE

The Dream Switch is an original community concert event featuring LIVE music, performed by Nebraska\'s own rising star, Andrea von Kampen. Set to a pop-folk blend, The Dream Switch explores sense...

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Address: Am Ullrichsberg 16, 68309 Mannheim

Kopie von Frag immer erst WARUM? – Warum Verantwortung? | Gottesdienst Mannheim