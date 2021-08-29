Cancel
Willow Creek, MT

Willow Creek events coming soon

Posted by 
Willow Creek Journal
Willow Creek Journal
 5 days ago

(WILLOW CREEK, MT) Live events are coming to Willow Creek.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Willow Creek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iz38y_0bgSzIfh00

Country Roads & Coloratura - Lewis & Clark Park

Belgrade, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Who knew Opera & Country Music sounded so good together? Two world-renowned opera singers - Montanan mezzo-soprano Christina Pezzarossi and her husband bass Colin Ramsey - perform excerpts from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4co8e5_0bgSzIfh00

Foundations of Fly Fishing

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 40 Spanish Peak Drive, Bozeman, MT 59718

Learn the basics of fly fishing in the most fun and effective 2-hour class for only $25!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05W3zg_0bgSzIfh00

SIN Night

Bozeman, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 113 E Oak St #2b, Bozeman, MT

Service Industry Night On Sunday – 4pm – close Drink specials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEbPf_0bgSzIfh00

Open STEAMLab

Bozeman, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2744 W Main St, Bozeman, MT

Open Lab in the STEAMLab | Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri | 3 – 6 pm | Included with membership Come join us in Open Lab, where we will explore innovative and relative opportunities in our ever-growing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414lwI_0bgSzIfh00

Men’s Open Group

Bozeman, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 2419 E Cameron Bridge Rd, Bozeman, MT

Men, if you are wanting some help on your discipleship journey or want to see what a Rapha Journey can look like, this is a great place for you! This evening is an open forum for men to come as...

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek, MT
With Willow Creek Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

