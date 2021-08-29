Willow Creek events coming soon

(WILLOW CREEK, MT) Live events are coming to Willow Creek.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Willow Creek:

Country Roads & Coloratura - Lewis & Clark Park Belgrade, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Who knew Opera & Country Music sounded so good together? Two world-renowned opera singers - Montanan mezzo-soprano Christina Pezzarossi and her husband bass Colin Ramsey - perform excerpts from...

Foundations of Fly Fishing Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 40 Spanish Peak Drive, Bozeman, MT 59718

Learn the basics of fly fishing in the most fun and effective 2-hour class for only $25!

SIN Night Bozeman, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 113 E Oak St #2b, Bozeman, MT

Service Industry Night On Sunday – 4pm – close Drink specials

Open STEAMLab Bozeman, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2744 W Main St, Bozeman, MT

Open Lab in the STEAMLab | Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri | 3 – 6 pm | Included with membership Come join us in Open Lab, where we will explore innovative and relative opportunities in our ever-growing...

Men’s Open Group Bozeman, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 2419 E Cameron Bridge Rd, Bozeman, MT

Men, if you are wanting some help on your discipleship journey or want to see what a Rapha Journey can look like, this is a great place for you! This evening is an open forum for men to come as...