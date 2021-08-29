Paskenta calendar: Coming events

(PASKENTA, CA) Live events are coming to Paskenta.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paskenta:

Chico Children's Museum Barnyard Benefit Chico, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 4475 Nord Highway, Chico, CA 95973

Saddle up and ride on over Saturday, September 11th 2021 for The Chico Children’s Museum’s fun annual gala!

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training- ASIST Red Bluff, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 780 Antelope Blvd., Red Bluff, CA 96080

ASIST saves lives. Anyone can make a difference. Attend our 2-day workshop to learn and practice a life-saving suicide intervention model.

PAINT & PINTS w/ LACY WILSON ART Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 615 Main St, Red Bluff, CA

We are thrilled to announce the return of PAINT & PINTS with the beyond talented LACY WILSON ART. The entry fee snags you all of your painting supplies, canvas, and a glass of wine or pint of...

Northern California Racing Club @ Thunderhill Raceway Park Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

Northern California Racing Club on Saturday, August 28, 2021 - Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Thunderhill Raceway Park, Willows, CA - Please visit our registration page to signup or for more...

GGC Summer 2021 Driving School Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

Student registration is now closed. Thunderhill West Driving School GGC Driving Schools are back! Join the BMW CCA Golden Gate Chapter for a driving school on the weekend of August 27, 28 & 29&nbs...