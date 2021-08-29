Events on the Dunn Center calendar

(DUNN CENTER, ND) Live events are lining up on the Dunn Center calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dunn Center:

A Chocolate Affair Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1031 West Villard Street, Dickinson, ND 58601

Join us in celebrating the 12th annual tasting of chocolate delights, fine wines, and craft beers!

Roughrider Homegrowers Farmers Market Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours June 15 - October, 2021 Tuesdays, 4pm - 8pm Location:1681 3rd Avenue West

KofC Council 1515 32nd Annual Golf Scramble Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2510 8th St SW, Dickinson, ND

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 1515 32ND ANNUAL - FOUR PERSON GOLF SCRAMBLE SUNDAY - AUGUST 29, 2021 - 12:00 PM HEART RIVER GOLF COURSE - DICKINSON, ND

Krasser werden³ Openair Festival 2021 Halliday, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Seeuferstraße 55, 58636 Iserlohn

Endlich wieder tanzen. Voller Vorfreude und mit nervösen Füßen dürfen wir euch nun das Line-Up für den großen Restart verkünden.

Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2510 8th St SW, Dickinson, ND

Sunday, August 29, 20211:00 PM – 5:00 PMHeart River Golf CourseContact: 701-456-2074All event details are subject to change. Please reference event websites for updates.