Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman, Actor Brian Posehn Creating New Comic Series

By Sarah Tate
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new horror-comedy adventure series is set to release in early 2022.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

74K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Posehn
Person
Joe Trohman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Fall Out Boy#Heavy Metal Magazine#Army Of Darkness#Heavy Metal#Bill Ted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Army
Related
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Series Gets New Comic and Book Tie-Ins

Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Series Gets New Comic and Book Tie-Ins Earlier this week, we finally got our first look at the cast of Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop series. Now, the show’s universe is about to expand with a little help from Titan Books. Over the next several months, Netflix and Titan will be rolling out several new books that tie into the events of the series. Additionally, a coffee table book will give readers new insights into the series’ production.
CelebritiesVentureBeat

Heavy Metal teams up with Crypto.com to create collectible NFTs

Heavy Metal has survived the roller-coaster media industry for 44 years, and now it’s making a move into nonfungible tokens (NFTs) in a partnership with Crypto.com to ensure that it keeps on going. The iconic publisher of fantasy, science fiction, and horror media plans to tap the monetization potential of...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Werewolf Comic “Squad” Becomes Series

Picturestart and Lionsgate Television are teaming to adapt Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle’s young adult LGBTQ-themed horror comic “Squad”. The story follows Becca, a new girl in school who realizes that the girls in the popular clique are not just girls but also werewolves that feast on budding sexual predators.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Shuri Vs Venom In New Marvel Comics Novel Series

Shuri: Symbiosis is the third middle-grade novel in the Shuri series by author Nic Stone, to be published on the 4th of January 2022, following Shuri: A Black Panther Novel and Shuri: The Vanished, published by Scholastic, licensed from Marvel Comics. And according to the cover, featuring Venom. New York...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Shining Vale’ Creatives Tease Courteney Cox’s Turn In Starz Series That Creates “A New Genre” – First Look Images

The creators and stars of Shining Vale gathered at TCA on Thursday to tease their genre-bender, which is set to debut early next year, noting that its star Courteney Cox delivers a performance unlike any we’ve seen from her before. “This character is…just rich and deep and I get to go into places I have never been before, and be raw and vulnerable,” the actress said. “I think I’ve worked harder on this than anything else, and want to continue to because I’m obsessed with it. I think it’s just unique in every way.” The horror comedy series created by Jeff Astrof...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Chris Claremont Definitely Writing New Gambit Comic Series

"Open on riverboat, @Marissa high stakes poker table having fun". That's how the fourth issue of the as-yet-unannounced Gambit series written by Chris Claremont goes, as he posts a few Instagram photos of his plush Lockheed the Dragon on his desk. Back in July he was, posting on Instagram saying "sitting by the shore of the bay watching the storm roll in. Grabbing a tad of reward time after finishing Ga***t 3. Plus lots of other crazy stuff. Nothing like playing catch-up on deadlines. And having fun as wind picks up and lightning flares & thunder booms. North fork east end summer!" Now it seems there are no need for asterisks, as his desk shows his plt break downs, and clearly labelled for Gambit #4. What other secrets can you spy within?
Los Angeles, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Violinist Lindsey Stirling looked to the moon for inspiration on new album and comic book series

Lindsey Stirling could hardly have experienced a more abrupt and dramatic stop to her music activities than what happened when the pandemic hit in early 2020. The violin star was on a plane with her dancers, band and crew heading to South America to start a leg of her “Artemis” tour, when word came that the tour was being canceled and it was time to turn around and fly back to Los Angeles. Not surprisingly, it took a minute to grasp what had just happened.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel's New Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Comic- By Lawrence Fishburne?

Marvel Comics tweeted out the news as part of their 82nd anniversary Timeless announcements. A new Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur series for February 2022, but Marvel aren't naming the creators. Not yet anyway. Lunella Lafayette and her lovable twenty-foot dinosaur are BACK in Marvel Comics' Moon Girl and Devil...
MusicOn Milwaukee

9 hella-mega moments from Green Day, Weezer & Fall Out Boy's Hella Mega Amp gig

Why open up Summerfest with just one roof-popping rock act ... when you could open the world's largest music festival up with three of them?. Indeed, after a two-year extended intermission, the Big Gig roared back into official action on Wednesday night with a visit from the Hella Mega Tour, a glorious triumvirate of alt rock icons comprised of Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Green Day that – based on their marathon of beloved hits echoing throughout the Amp last night – well-earned the right to call itself hella mega.
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CelebritiesEsquire

We Need to Talk About Travis Barker

Yes, stranger things have happened than that of the unlikely union between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Westminster's resident marionette Michael Gove was recently seen throwing the twos up at an Aberdeen techno night. Bezos wants to put Martians on zero hours contracts in a phallic starship. Gwyneth Paltrow ate a bit of bread, for crying out loud. But on the 'sorry, I beg your pardon?' scale, the romance between a pop punk sage and a reality TV infanta scores pretty high marks. Stranger still is said pop punk sage's rebrand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy