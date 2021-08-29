Fort Apache events coming soon

(FORT APACHE, AZ) Fort Apache has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Fort Apache area:

Roger Clyne & PH Naffah Duo with Justin Hitson and Southbound Pinetop, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2408 East White Mountain Boulevard, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85935

Roger Clyne & PH Naffah bring their stories, truths and lies to the outdoor stage at The Lion's Den. Justin Hitson & Southbound open.

VIP Petcare at Petsense Show Low, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4201 S. White Mountain Blvd., Show Low, AZ 85901

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

HCAA Board Meeting — High Country Art Association Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 13A E White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ

Special Budget Board meeting. Newly elected board members are to attend.

Women’s Bible Study Greer, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 74 Main St, Greer, AZ

Come join Greer Chapel’s Woman’s Bible Study! Every Tuesday, at Ardis’s house (please contact us for her address). We will be watching and discussing “The Chosen”.

August Computer Classes Show Low, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 181 N 9th St, Show Low, AZ

AUGUST COMPUTER CLASSES2nd- How to use your android OS: Learn how to make your Android smartphone or tablet easier to use and navigate. Including connecting to the internet, accessing email...