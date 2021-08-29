Live events Buffalo Gap — what’s coming up

(BUFFALO GAP, SD) Live events are lining up on the Buffalo Gap calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo Gap:

Black Hills Rock Climbing Meetup w/ Bethel Church Keystone, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Keystone, SD

Women’s Rock Climbing Group Meet-Up This summer Chick Climber and Bethel Church’s Women’s Climbing Group will be meeting every other Tuesday for rock climbing in the Black Hills. Times and...

Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival Hot Springs, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:20 PM

Address: 27858 US-385, Hot Springs, SD

Experience the Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival this August! Balloon launches are scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday from the Hot Springs Municipal Airport. On Saturday, there will be...

9:00 AM Patriots Day Workout Rapid City, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:50 AM

Address: 1635 Caregiver Circle, Rapid City, SD 57702

Come join us for a free workout to reflect and remember those who were and continue to be impacted by 9/11/01

Photography Workshop: Portraits on Location and in the studio Rapid City, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 770 Sheridan Lake Road, Rapid City, SD 57702

Join us in Rapid City for an all-day lighting workshop taught by former Sports Illustrated photographer & Sony Artisan Patrick Murphy-Racey

First Responder Event Rapid City, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1301 Sheridan Lake Rd., Rapid City, SD 57702

Day in the Life of a First Responder Obstacle Course Relay Race All proceeds donated to a local First Responder in need