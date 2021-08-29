Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emington, IL

Coming soon: Emington events

Posted by 
Emington News Alert
Emington News Alert
 5 days ago

(EMINGTON, IL) Emington is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Emington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSg51_0bgSzCNL00

NA Meetings

Braidwood, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Braidwood is a city situated in Will County in the state of Illinois. Like most places in the world, it is also home to people struggling with substance use disorders. The main goal of the NA...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29G51x_0bgSzCNL00

Vintage collectibles and more

Forrest, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Large collection of vintage items as well as household items, alligator purse. pictures, paint supplies, curtains, rugs, lamps, radio. New in box items include microwaves, weed whackers, lights...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NRZK_0bgSzCNL00

Witch door hanger

Wilmington, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 130 Bridge Street, Wilmington, IL 60481

Come join me a the Wine Cafe to make this adorable door hanger

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFEjq_0bgSzCNL00

Church Family Tie-Dye Craft Event

Morris, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 E Jackson St, Morris, IL

Come together with our church family on August 29, following our worship service to create a tie-dye shirt. These shirts will promote our Fall Christian Education theme: ARMOR UP WITH GOD! We...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMugs_0bgSzCNL00

Local 150 Picnic - 15 minute Fund Office Presentation

Wilmington, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 19800 West Arsenal Road, Wilmington, IL 60481

15 minute presentation to learn more about your great Local 150 fringe benefits!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Emington News Alert

Emington News Alert

Emington, IL
18
Followers
212
Post
197
Views
ABOUT

With Emington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Braidwood, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Emington, IL
City
Wilmington, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe Benefits#Live Events#Wine#Na#The Wine Cafe#Il Come#Fall Christian Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy