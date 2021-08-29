Coming soon: Emington events

(EMINGTON, IL) Emington is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Emington:

NA Meetings Braidwood, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Braidwood is a city situated in Will County in the state of Illinois. Like most places in the world, it is also home to people struggling with substance use disorders. The main goal of the NA...

Vintage collectibles and more Forrest, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Large collection of vintage items as well as household items, alligator purse. pictures, paint supplies, curtains, rugs, lamps, radio. New in box items include microwaves, weed whackers, lights...

Witch door hanger Wilmington, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 130 Bridge Street, Wilmington, IL 60481

Come join me a the Wine Cafe to make this adorable door hanger

Church Family Tie-Dye Craft Event Morris, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 E Jackson St, Morris, IL

Come together with our church family on August 29, following our worship service to create a tie-dye shirt. These shirts will promote our Fall Christian Education theme: ARMOR UP WITH GOD! We...

Local 150 Picnic - 15 minute Fund Office Presentation Wilmington, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 19800 West Arsenal Road, Wilmington, IL 60481

15 minute presentation to learn more about your great Local 150 fringe benefits!