Milledgeville, TN

Live events Milledgeville — what’s coming up

Milledgeville Post
 5 days ago

(MILLEDGEVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Milledgeville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milledgeville:

Copy of University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium show

Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 12:30 PM

Address: 299 Maple Street, Jackson, TN 38301

Look under EVENTS on our fb page https://www.facebook.com/MDAndersonPlanetarium for show title and description!

Overcomers Luncheon

Counce, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 AM

This is our widows and widowers group. The church staff fellowships with the Overcomers the last Monday of every month.

Drake White - The OPTIMYSTIC Tour

Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 250 West Main Street, Jackson, TN 38301

We have been waiting a long time to bring Drake White to Jackson! Get your tickets early! This is not a show you will want to miss!

One Night of Amazing Voices" Feat: Makenzie Thomas, JL, and Bird Williams

Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 314 East Main Street, Jackson, TN 38301

The show features MaKenzie Thomas from The Voice. She has performed on stages with artists like Yolanda Adams and Jennifer Hudson.

Support our Wildlife Ambassadors: Birds of Prey

Henderson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 20 Cabin Ln #4128, Henderson, TN

At Chickasaw State Park we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for four birds of prey! As you...

With Milledgeville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

