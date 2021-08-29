Cancel
Palmdale, FL

Palmdale events coming up

 5 days ago

(PALMDALE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Palmdale calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palmdale:

Lehigh Palooza

Lehigh Acres, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 270 Beth Stacey Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

We'll have multiple bands playing for a couple of great causes! We'll be raising money for our veterans and our Lee County Sheriff's K9 Unit

DropItCanYa 10 Music & Art Festival

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 15291 Broken J Ranch Road, Fort Myers, FL 33905

DropItCanYa 10 is local this year, and in Fort Myers! We will have Camping, Music, Art, Food Trucks, Workshops & more!

Last service to close Redeemer Lutheran Church

Lehigh Acres, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 705 Leeland Heights Blvd E, Lehigh Acres, FL

Explore all upcoming church events in Lehigh Acres, find information & tickets for upcoming church events happening in Lehigh Acres.

FUSION

Lake Placid, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 131 E. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, FL 33852

FUSION: a Blend of Arts/Crafts/Specialty Vendors at Stuart Park, Lake Placid, FL. Last Saturday of each month 11am-3pm. Begins 10/30/2021.

Sunday Brunch

Clewiston, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 305 W Sugarland Hwy, Clewiston, FL 33440

We are Brunchin! Join us for great food, music, and an experience you wont forget!

With Palmdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

