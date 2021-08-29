Tobias calendar: Events coming up

(TOBIAS, NE) Tobias is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tobias:

Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail and Songs of the West Geneva, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 N 13th St, Geneva, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Soggie Doggie Day York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2222 E 14th St, York, NE

Let your dog have a chance to enjoy the FAC like you did all summer! The day will be reserved just for your 4-legged friends. Your dog will be able to swim before we drain the pool for the summer...

Memorial service Exeter, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 305 S Burlington Ave, Exeter, NE

Find the obituary of Veronica A. Manson (1962 - 2021) from Exeter, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

FoodNet – Denton Community Center Denton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 7115 Lancaster Ave, Denton, NE

Foodnet is a group of volunteers from many different churches and other non-profit organizations trying to stop the waste of food and provide for those in need. We collect food from donors for...

Mom's Back To School Workshop Wilber, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 215 West 4th Street, Wilber, NE 68465

Calling all moms! Join me and some amazing speakers who will leave you feeling prepared and ready to conquer the next school year!!!