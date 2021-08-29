Cancel
Tobias, NE

Tobias calendar: Events coming up

Tobias News Alert
 5 days ago

(TOBIAS, NE) Tobias is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tobias:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SotkH_0bgSz9oP00

Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail and Songs of the West

Geneva, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 N 13th St, Geneva, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dupPD_0bgSz9oP00

Soggie Doggie Day

York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2222 E 14th St, York, NE

Let your dog have a chance to enjoy the FAC like you did all summer! The day will be reserved just for your 4-legged friends. Your dog will be able to swim before we drain the pool for the summer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QsdZ_0bgSz9oP00

Memorial service

Exeter, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 305 S Burlington Ave, Exeter, NE

Find the obituary of Veronica A. Manson (1962 - 2021) from Exeter, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjDe2_0bgSz9oP00

FoodNet – Denton Community Center

Denton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 7115 Lancaster Ave, Denton, NE

Foodnet is a group of volunteers from many different churches and other non-profit organizations trying to stop the waste of food and provide for those in need. We collect food from donors for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVx7x_0bgSz9oP00

Mom's Back To School Workshop

Wilber, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 215 West 4th Street, Wilber, NE 68465

Calling all moms! Join me and some amazing speakers who will leave you feeling prepared and ready to conquer the next school year!!!

ABOUT

With Tobias News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

