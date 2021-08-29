Cancel
Auburn, WV

What’s up Auburn: Local events calendar

Auburn Dispatch
(AUBURN, WV) Auburn is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Auburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYcPk_0bgSz8vg00

Rock City B&B BDAY BASH

Weston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Rock City B&B BDAY BASH is on Facebook. To connect with Rock City B&B BDAY BASH, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzqLH_0bgSz8vg00

49 Acre Harrison Co. Farm, Brick Ranch Home

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Preview: August 6th & August 24th from 3-5 PM.A Rare Opportunity to Purchase a Farm Situated on?49?+...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pFYv_0bgSz8vg00

Liberty High School Class Of 1996 25th Reunion

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Explore all upcoming liberty high school events in Clarksburg, find information & tickets for upcoming liberty high school events happening in Clarksburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w75CK_0bgSz8vg00

Picking Apples Canvas Class

Weston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 200 N River Ave, Weston, WV

Please send us message or give us a call with any questions or sign ups!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjDU1_0bgSz8vg00

IR 50/50 Unlimited

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 160 Precision Road, Clarksburg, WV

Unlimited match. $30 to shoot. Shooters will shoot 3 cards each.

