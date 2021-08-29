Live events on the horizon in Wilsey

(WILSEY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Wilsey calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wilsey area:

Military on the Santa Fe Trail Council Grove, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Council Grove, KS

Military on the Santa Fe Trail on August 27-29, 2021 at Council Oak Park. Activities and times to be determined.

Employment Readiness Workshop Fort Riley, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 212 Custer Avenue, Fort Riley, KS 66442

An event for transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses preparing for their next opportunity.

DAR Madonna Trudge Council Grove, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 11 East Main Street, Council Grove, KS 66846

Ladies, dress up like the statue and bring your accessories. Distance to walk/run is approximately six blocks. $20 to participate.

James A. Gray Allen, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Allen, KS

James A. Gray, 80, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas on Friday, July 16, 2021 He was born in Topeka, Kansas on July 30, 1940, the son of...

Sunday Experience Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Sunday Experience is a weekly opportunity for worship, preaching, and fellowship at Life Church. Services include contemporary worship, preaching from the Word, challenging response times in a...