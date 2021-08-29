Cancel
Mayfield, KS

Mayfield calendar: What's coming up

Mayfield News Beat
 5 days ago

(MAYFIELD, KS) Live events are lining up on the Mayfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mayfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqmuC_0bgSz6AE00

Wichita HOT 2021 - LECTURES ONLY

Derby, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 920 Rock Road, Derby, KS 67037

Wichita HOT is an annual firefighter training event located in Wichita, Kansas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nuEbw_0bgSz6AE00

How To Improve Your Memory - Wichita

Goddard, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Wichita, KS 67052

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWLRD_0bgSz6AE00

Adult Cornhole League

Wellington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: S Jefferson Ave S Jefferson Ave, Wellington, KS

Grab a partner and register for the WRC Cornhole League! This is a fun social league for adults, (18 or older). All participants can bring their own refreshments. Sundays, August 1st-29th starting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prGnT_0bgSz6AE00

VR Escape Experience at Derby Market Place 2021

Derby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 1624 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS

Step into the Virtual world this summer. Cutting-edge Virtual Reality experiences that will transport you into an immersive and exciting altered reality: you won’t believe your eyes. Single or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uvscz_0bgSz6AE00

Sail the High Seas

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2100 West 55th Street South, Wichita, KS 67217

Grab your hook and your eye patch for this FUN pirate themed STEM event! Play life-sized Battleship, eat food and plunder with us!

Mayfield, KS
With Mayfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

