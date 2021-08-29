Mayfield calendar: What's coming up
(MAYFIELD, KS) Live events are lining up on the Mayfield calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mayfield:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 920 Rock Road, Derby, KS 67037
Wichita HOT is an annual firefighter training event located in Wichita, Kansas.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: Wichita, KS 67052
Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: S Jefferson Ave S Jefferson Ave, Wellington, KS
Grab a partner and register for the WRC Cornhole League! This is a fun social league for adults, (18 or older). All participants can bring their own refreshments. Sundays, August 1st-29th starting...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Address: 1624 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS
Step into the Virtual world this summer. Cutting-edge Virtual Reality experiences that will transport you into an immersive and exciting altered reality: you won’t believe your eyes. Single or...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 2100 West 55th Street South, Wichita, KS 67217
Grab your hook and your eye patch for this FUN pirate themed STEM event! Play life-sized Battleship, eat food and plunder with us!
Comments / 0