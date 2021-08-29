Cancel
Hume, CA

Events on the Hume calendar

Hume Daily
 5 days ago

(HUME, CA) Live events are coming to Hume.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hume:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fb8u9_0bgSz5HV00

"Pick Up to Protect" River Clean-up at Sequoia National Park

Sequoia National Park, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Hospital Rock Picnic Area, Sequoia National Park, CA 93262

Our rivers are lit(t)erally trashed! Do you want to keep natural spaces beautiful and trash-free?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUja1_0bgSz5HV00

The Impacts of Forest Management on the Creek Fire

Shaver Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 42642 Tollhouse Road, Shaver Lake, CA 93664

When the topic turns to forests in California, it seems that all we hear about is fire these days!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIMhw_0bgSz5HV00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Woodlake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Woodlake, CA 93286

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JV0Xb_0bgSz5HV00

Sada Baby

Reedley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 850 Kings River Rd, Reedley, CA

Friday August 6th 2021 at The Wakehouse in Reedley CA Mike Sherm & Sada Baby LIVE In Concert Doors at 7pm All Ages Tickets: https://bit.ly/2TWcSgC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fz7No_0bgSz5HV00

An Enchanted Princess Gala presented by Something Enchanted

Reedley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 6414 South Pedersen Avenue, Reedley, CA 93654

You're presence is requested at the Enchanted Princess Gala presented by Something Enchanted.

ABOUT

With Hume Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

