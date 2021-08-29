Events on the Hume calendar
(HUME, CA) Live events are coming to Hume.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hume:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: Hospital Rock Picnic Area, Sequoia National Park, CA 93262
Our rivers are lit(t)erally trashed! Do you want to keep natural spaces beautiful and trash-free?
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 42642 Tollhouse Road, Shaver Lake, CA 93664
When the topic turns to forests in California, it seems that all we hear about is fire these days!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Woodlake, CA 93286
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 850 Kings River Rd, Reedley, CA
Friday August 6th 2021 at The Wakehouse in Reedley CA Mike Sherm & Sada Baby LIVE In Concert Doors at 7pm All Ages Tickets: https://bit.ly/2TWcSgC
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 6414 South Pedersen Avenue, Reedley, CA 93654
You're presence is requested at the Enchanted Princess Gala presented by Something Enchanted.
