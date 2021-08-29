Cancel
Holstein, NE

Holstein calendar: Events coming up

(HOLSTEIN, NE) Live events are coming to Holstein.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Holstein:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Hastings, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Hastings, NE 68901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Paul Siebert

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 926 East E Street, Hastings, NE

For over 30 years, Paul Siebert’s quality blend of music has delighted thousands with his unique style and vast repertoire. Along with wonderful vocals, Paul uses only acoustic instruments...

Constitution Day Celebration: Part 2 Matt Trewhella

Hastings, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2015 North Saint Joseph Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901

Pastor Matt Trewhella will present on the Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrate

A River Runs Through It

Gibbon, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 44450 Elm Island Rd, Gibbon, NE

Join us for a gourmet meal by Chef Jon Crocker of Joy's Table in Kearney with fine wine, brews, and an amazing Platte River sunset. Dinner will be followed by a lively benefit auction featuring...

NASA at Motorsports Park Hastings

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 427 S Showboat Blvd, Hastings, NE

Nebraska State Fair Grand Prix - Motorsport Park Hastings w\RM Region #3486: Aug 28th - 29th, 2021 - NASA (nasaproracing.com) Free TShirt and Nebraska State Fair tickets with...

