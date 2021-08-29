Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nixon, NV

Live events coming up in Nixon

Posted by 
Nixon Digest
Nixon Digest
 5 days ago

(NIXON, NV) Nixon is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nixon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PuQou_0bgSz3W300

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fernley, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Femley, NV 89408

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyxk2_0bgSz3W300

2021 Gobble Til You Wobble 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510

We love THANKSGIVING!!! And to show our love for turkey day we are hosting our fifth annual Gobble Til You Wobble 1M, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xao86_0bgSz3W300

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Sun Valley, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Reno, Reno, NV 89433

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqpXg_0bgSz3W300

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Reno

Sun Valley, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Reno, NV 89433

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g65mx_0bgSz3W300

NCIFT Sierra Region Networking Event

Sparks, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 300 Academy Way, Sparks, NV 89441

Join us at Monin for an NCIFT Sierra Region Networking Event!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nixon Digest

Nixon Digest

Nixon, NV
12
Followers
192
Post
515
Views
ABOUT

With Nixon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reno, NV
City
Nixon, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Make Yourself#Turkey Day#Speed Dating#Thu Nov 11#Nv 89510 We#Nv 89433#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy