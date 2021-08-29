Cancel
Farlington, KS

Farlington calendar: What's coming up

Farlington Daily
Farlington Daily
 5 days ago

(FARLINGTON, KS) Farlington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Farlington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emGq9_0bgSz2dK00

Girard Farmer’s Market

Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Every Tuesday on the Girard Square from 4p-6:30p, July through September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVLjL_0bgSz2dK00

50th Birthday of Tri Sigma Chi Chapter House Celebration

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2006 South Elm, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Sigma Sigma Sigma Chi Chapter & the Housing Corporation invite you to celebrate the 50th Birthday of the Chapter House!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgLQ1_0bgSz2dK00

Dance Open House!

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 710 W 9th St, Pittsburg, KS

Dance Open House! Come meet the instructors & learn a dance for the night! August 31, 2021 Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St. 6 Years & Under | 6:00PM – 6:30PM 7 Years and Up | 6:45PM – 7:30PM STAR...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEmNn_0bgSz2dK00

Dream Flight

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3510 Airport Dr, Pittsburg, KS

Come out for a day to remember and honor a World War II hero participating in a Dream Flight. The Dream Flight is a nationwide effort to honor World War…Continue readingDream Flight\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HArWz_0bgSz2dK00

Rhea Lana's of Pittsburg Family Shopping Event!

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2905 North Broadway, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Rhea Lana's of Pittsburg is hosting a Family Shopping Event! Get the entire family set for all things Fall and Winter!

