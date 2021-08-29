Cancel
Union Center, SD

Union Center calendar: Events coming up

Union Center Voice
Union Center Voice
 5 days ago

(UNION CENTER, SD) Union Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Union Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1cBx_0bgSz1kb00

Newell Labor Day Rodeo

Newell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 17598 Winkler Rd, Newell, SD

Newell has a big Labor Day celebration every year. It started with a rodeo over 40 years ago and today's celebration now encompasses 3-4 days with activities such as a parade down Main Street, a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJsnb_0bgSz1kb00

EAFB Mammoth Site Tour

Ellsworth Afb, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 2838 Arnold Dr, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD 57706

Join us on a trip to the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs, SD!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024nmU_0bgSz1kb00

Sturgis Chamber 2021 Golf Tournament

Sturgis, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 12312 US Highway 14A, Sturgis, SD 57785

Register now for the first annual Sturgis Area Chamber Golf Tournament happening on Tuesday, September 14th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5agx_0bgSz1kb00

2021 South Dakota Local Foods Conference

Sturgis, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 1401 Lazelle Street, Sturgis, SD 57785

Growing Resilient Local Food Systems: A conference for producers and supporters of local foods

Learn More

