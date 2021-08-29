Cancel
Paynes Creek, CA

Live events Paynes Creek — what's coming up

Paynes Creek News Beat
 5 days ago

(PAYNES CREEK, CA) Paynes Creek is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paynes Creek area:

Paint for a Purpose - Autumn Gnome

Anderson, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2889 East Center Street, Anderson, CA 96007

Enjoy an evening out creating your own painting masterpiece. Hosted by local artist, Shelbi Mojarro. Wine & hors d'oeuvres provided.

Western States Invitational Law Enforcement & Civilian Rodeo Day 2

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1830 Hilltop Drive, Redding, CA 96002

2013 was the last time we had a motor competition in Redding. In addition to motors on their service bikes, civilians can participate.

Paint and Pints at Cedar Crest Brewing

Red Bluff, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 615 Main St, Red Bluff, CA

Come paint a bouquet of flowers! We will be painting at Cedar Crest Brewing in Red Bluff. A Fun gathering place with local beer and wine. No experience is required! We will be painting step by...

Show & Shine

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1900 Hilltop Drive, Redding, CA 96002

Car show is an new addition to the line up for Big Bike Weekend. No entry fee to put your car in the show.

Bike Show

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1830 Hilltop Drive, Redding, CA 96002

Bring your favorite ride and enter into the Bike Show. Plaques awarded.

ABOUT

With Paynes Creek News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

