Grenora events coming soon

(GRENORA, ND) Grenora is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grenora:

Back to School Barbecue @ Davidson Park Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 11th St W & 9th Ave W, Williston, ND

Back to School BBQ! Join us for a free community barbecue at Davidson Park in Williston, ND! There will be music, food, fun, and a bike giveaway! This event is family friendly and is free to attend.

Trivia Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Trivia at 213 11th St W, Williston, ND 58801-5125, United States on Wed Aug 18 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

2021 Williston Recovery Month Event Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 721 East Highland Drive, Williston, ND 58801

Williston, North Dakota's 6th annual Recovery Month Event Motorcycle Run and 5k Run

Coyote Country Strutters, ND Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3601 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND

Coyote Country Strutters, NDTickets:Single: $65.00Couple: $95.00Sponsor: $300.00Jake: $25.00Silver Sponsor: $700.00Sponsor Table: $1300.00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Willston, ND 58801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!