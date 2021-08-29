Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grenora, ND

Grenora events coming soon

Posted by 
Grenora News Watch
Grenora News Watch
 5 days ago

(GRENORA, ND) Grenora is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grenora:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvyGx_0bgSyzID00

Back to School Barbecue @ Davidson Park

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 11th St W & 9th Ave W, Williston, ND

Back to School BBQ! Join us for a free community barbecue at Davidson Park in Williston, ND! There will be music, food, fun, and a bike giveaway! This event is family friendly and is free to attend.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0j6c_0bgSyzID00

Trivia

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Trivia at 213 11th St W, Williston, ND 58801-5125, United States on Wed Aug 18 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fxwxh_0bgSyzID00

2021 Williston Recovery Month Event

Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 721 East Highland Drive, Williston, ND 58801

Williston, North Dakota's 6th annual Recovery Month Event Motorcycle Run and 5k Run

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbXlh_0bgSyzID00

Coyote Country Strutters, ND

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3601 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND

Coyote Country Strutters, NDTickets:Single: $65.00Couple: $95.00Sponsor: $300.00Jake: $25.00Silver Sponsor: $700.00Sponsor Table: $1300.00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6DiM_0bgSyzID00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Williston, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Willston, ND 58801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Grenora News Watch

Grenora News Watch

Grenora, ND
9
Followers
178
Post
555
Views
ABOUT

With Grenora News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Nd Coyote Country
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Williston, ND
City
Grenora, ND
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy