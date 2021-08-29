Soda Springs calendar: Events coming up

(SODA SPRINGS, CA) Live events are lining up on the Soda Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Soda Springs:

MiXed Aerial Series — Higher Flow Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Mixed Aerial Series for Beginners- Lyra , Silks & Cube!

Royal Gorge Rim Trail - Point Mariah Norden, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Off of Soda Springs Road, Norden, CA 95724

Join the Truckee Donner Land Trust for a moderate to strenuous 6.5 mile round trip hike to Point Mariah overlooking beautiful Royal Gorge

Robbie Gade Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 10069 Bridge St, Truckee, CA

Robbie Gade plays at 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House. The Invincible Minstrel can play any song that is requested. Jimmy Page taught him special Led Zeppelin licks...

Northern California Valley Amateur & Senior Amateur Championship Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 9000 Heartwood Dr, Truckee, CA

Played for the first time in 2004 as a replacement for the San Joaquin and Sacramento Valley championships, the NCGA Valley Amateur has become a staple in the tournament season. The 36- hole...

Stage 2: Turning Conflict into Creativity (IN PERSON) Truckee, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Camping Lane, Truckee, CA 96160

Mandorla Intensive: Exploring projection, shadow, and conflict in relationships and group dynamics.