Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, CA

Soda Springs calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Soda Springs Post
Soda Springs Post
 5 days ago

(SODA SPRINGS, CA) Live events are lining up on the Soda Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Soda Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9vRC_0bgSyyPU00

MiXed Aerial Series — Higher Flow

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Mixed Aerial Series for Beginners- Lyra , Silks & Cube!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Gzvc_0bgSyyPU00

Royal Gorge Rim Trail - Point Mariah

Norden, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Off of Soda Springs Road, Norden, CA 95724

Join the Truckee Donner Land Trust for a moderate to strenuous 6.5 mile round trip hike to Point Mariah overlooking beautiful Royal Gorge

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ts2bW_0bgSyyPU00

Robbie Gade

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 10069 Bridge St, Truckee, CA

Robbie Gade plays at 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House. The Invincible Minstrel can play any song that is requested. Jimmy Page taught him special Led Zeppelin licks...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ShtT_0bgSyyPU00

Northern California Valley Amateur & Senior Amateur Championship

Truckee, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 9000 Heartwood Dr, Truckee, CA

Played for the first time in 2004 as a replacement for the San Joaquin and Sacramento Valley championships, the NCGA Valley Amateur has become a staple in the tournament season. The 36- hole...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFeMr_0bgSyyPU00

Stage 2: Turning Conflict into Creativity (IN PERSON)

Truckee, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Camping Lane, Truckee, CA 96160

Mandorla Intensive: Exploring projection, shadow, and conflict in relationships and group dynamics.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Soda Springs Post

Soda Springs Post

Soda Springs, CA
4
Followers
216
Post
493
Views
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Joaquin, CA
City
Norden, CA
Soda Springs, CA
Government
City
Truckee, CA
Local
California Government
City
Soda Springs, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Page
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ale#Camping#Live Events#Silks Cube#Soda Springs Road#The Alibi Ale Works#The Invincible Minstrel#The Ncga Valley Amateur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

5 Things To Do In Colorado’s Mountains Over Labor Day Weekend, Including Glenwood Caverns’ Mudslide Festival

(CBS4) – If you’re looking to get out of the Denver metro area for Labor Day Weekend, here’s a sampling of what’s happening in Colorado’s high country if you decide to head west. The 28th Telluride Film Festival (File photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Telluride Film Festival – Telluride is celebrating the 48th film festival this Labor Day Weekend. You need to have a negative COVID test with 72 hours of when you pick up your pass. You must wear masks at all of the indoor venues. The festival features nearly 40 film programs in nine different venues. At this point, there...
Mountain View, CAJamBase

Phish Tour 2021 – Setlist, Recap & The Skinny: Shoreline

Phish tour rolled on to Shoreline Amphitheatre on Tuesday for the first of two concerts at the Mountain View, California venue originally planned for Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys in Stateline, Nevada that were moved due to the Caldor Fire just five days prior. Last night’s show had it all from the third longest jam in Phish’s 38-year history, a 47-minute “Soul Planet,” to a bevy of rarities that included a song long thought gone forever since its last play on New Year’s Eve 1995, “Axilla (Part II).”

Comments / 0

Community Policy