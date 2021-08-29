Cancel
Rock River, WY

Live events Rock River — what’s coming up

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(ROCK RIVER, WY) Rock River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rock River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYf6e_0bgSyxWl00

Plein Air in the Parks: WY Territorial Prison State Historic Site

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie, WY 82070

The Wyoming Arts Council partners with Wyoming State Parks to hold Plein Air in the Parks across the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUQQU_0bgSyxWl00

VIP Petcare at Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 3322 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY 82070

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYOe7_0bgSyxWl00

Jalan Crossland

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 710 E. Garfrield st, Laramie, WY 82070

Wyoming Legend Jalan Crossland returns to Laramie's Gryphon Theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3nFC_0bgSyxWl00

Sunday Happy Hour BINGO

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 404 S 4th St, Laramie, WY

Come play BINGO! All ages welcome. Cash pot: $2 a card or $5 for 3 cards. Winners take the cash and walk away with various prizes. 10% goes to a monthly featured charity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oySuo_0bgSyxWl00

RIDING BICYCLES IN THE RAIN by Erin Considine

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 710 E garfield suite 110, Laramie, WY 82070

A partnership with Laramie Interfaith; Directed by Andrew Thornton; Featuring Justen Glover, Darin Hill, Kim Lockhart, Alison Quaggin Harkin

ABOUT

With Rock River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

