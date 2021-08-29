Live events coming up in Whiting
(WHITING, KS) Live events are coming to Whiting.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Whiting:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Sunday August 29th at Harmony horseman Arena: 1858 220th St Hiawatha, KS Starts at 12:00pm 12 slide 40$ a man 1sec up and down 4 head progressive Regular barrier To follow will not start before...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 22200 MO-45, Rushville, MO
Dan has been playing at Riverwood for years and has always been a wonderful performer! This Kansas City musician's deep, rich acoustic guitar sounds and distinctive voice and style make for an...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 22200 MO-45, Rushville, MO
Join us for our Monthly International Wine Tasting! Once a month, Riverwood hosts a tasting of six different wines from around the world! $10 to try six wines and then enjoy a glass of your...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 200 S 10th St, Atchison, KS
Narrated trolley tours through "the most haunted town in Kansas" are part of a two-month-long season of activities in Atchison. Other activities include "History and Mystery" walking tour, On-Site...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 1312 North Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS 66608
Let's get ready to rumble at Doughboyz Pizzeria in Topeka, KS with the Micro Wrestling Federation!
