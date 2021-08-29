Cancel
Lottie, LA

What’s up Lottie: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lottie Post
Lottie Post
 5 days ago

(LOTTIE, LA) Lottie is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lottie area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ik8nt_0bgSyusa00

OPEN / TSRA COSANCTIONED RODEO

New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Pointe Coupee Parish Multi-use Arena , New Roads LA Spectators = this is how much it cost to watch to rodeo $10 at the Gate kids 6 and under free Open Rodeo Starts @ 7:30 pm TSRA Co-sanctioned...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ft7zI_0bgSyusa00

Rustic Romance: A Husband and Wife Weekend Retreat

Breaux Bridge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 1120 Tilac Rd, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517

Rustic outdoors meets airy romance in this Christ-centered retreat focused on building closer relationships between husbands and wives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqE2M_0bgSyusa00

ERLEBNISTAGE LEICA SL-SYSTEM

Glynn, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Address: Max-Planck-Straße 28, 70736 Fellbach

Erlenen Sie von den Produktexperten der Leica Akademie neues zum Leica SL-System. Die Experten stehen Ihnen mit Rat und Tat zur Seite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAyLM_0bgSyusa00

Bridge - Tuesday Night

Brusly, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 601 S Vaughn Dr, Brusly, LA

Every Tuesday 6:30 PM Brusly Town Hall Babs Babin (225) 749-2518

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45OUG1_0bgSyusa00

Krewe of Oshun Parade & Festival Registration

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: Howell Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70807

2nd Annual Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Parade & Festival | February 19, 2022 | 12Noon

Lottie Post

Lottie Post

Lottie, LA
With Lottie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Lottie, LA
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
City
Sun, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
#Local Events#Live Events
