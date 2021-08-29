Live events coming up in Mitchell

(MITCHELL, OR) Live events are lining up on the Mitchell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mitchell:

Stand Up 4 America: Comedy for Patriots Prineville, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 216 North Main Street, Prineville, OR 97754

A family-friendly multimedia comedic stage show that celebrates our great nation!

Darkness to Light - Hybrid Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 175 NW Meadow Lakes Dr, Prineville, OR

Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children® is a 2.5-hour interactive training program providing participants with 5 steps to better protect children from sexual abuse. It gives adults tools for...

Prineville Open House Prineville, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 4035 NW Rimrock Acres Loop, Prineville, OR 97754

Celebrate an outstanding year of land conservation and stewardship with Deschutes Land Trust.