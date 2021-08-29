Events on the Glendale calendar

(GLENDALE, UT) Glendale is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glendale:

Advances in Western Interior Cretaceous Geology and Paleontology II Kanab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 N 100 E, Kanab, UT 84741

2nd earth sciences conference in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument's "Learning from the Land" series hosted in Kanab, Utah.

Pickle Ball Kanab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 374 North Main Street, Kanab, UT 84741

Calling all youth 3rd-8th grade to come participate in this Free Pickle ball Clinic!

High Fitness 8AM-9AM Springdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Visit sprindaletown.com/454/Fitness-Wellness-Classes to purchase a CCC Wellness Loyalty Card, pay a single class crop-in fee or sign a class waiver. FIRST CLASS IS FREE!

Art Adventure: Astrophotography at Cedar Breaks Brian Head, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Utah 143, Brian Head, UT 84719

Learn about astrophotography at one of the Utah's Dark Sky Parks!

OPEN SKY ZION BUSINESS RETREAT Virgin, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 3405 Dalton Wash Rd, Virgin, UT

SHE Sparks Business Retreats get you out of your comfort zone and back into alignment with your vision. Bring your sparking unique personality and a PLUS ONE [MALE OR FEMALE], as we experience the...