Onslow events calendar

(ONSLOW, IA) Live events are lining up on the Onslow calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onslow:

Polaris Maquoketa, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 5013 288th ave, Maquoketa, IA 52060

Polaris, the house band from cult-classic Nickelodeon show The Adventures of Pete & Pete, LIVE in the barn.

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 206 Hoover Hwy, Lowden, IA 52255

We will camp at Massillon Park (Cedar County), explore Maquoketa Caves State Park, and maybe see a movie at the drive-in theatre on Hwy 61.

Miles Over Mountains at n*Everland Barnyard Anamosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

About the Band: The crazy talented McHenry, Illinois-based group, Miles Over Mountains are dear friends of the Barnyard. Come support this incredible band as they travel from gig to gig and bless...

Baby Garp Maquoketa, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 5013 288th ave, Maquoketa, IA 52060

A smaller version of our GARP festival. It's BABY GARP! One day only!

Avey Grouws Duo Baldwin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3570 67th St, Baldwin, IA

We know the weather put the kibosh on having the Family Picnic earlier this summer with full band, pro sound, etc, but we want to make it up to you all with a very special Afternoon of Blues with...