Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coin, IA

Coin events coming up

Posted by 
Coin Bulletin
Coin Bulletin
 5 days ago

(COIN, IA) Live events are coming to Coin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Coin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUzOO_0bgSypSx00

Steak Tasting with J Bruner's

Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 117 N 15th St, Clarinda, IA

SPECIAL PROGRAM! Join Library Staff and Joe Akers from J Bruner's as they talk about some of their favorite spices - Red Chili Pepper and Chimichurri sauce. Joe Akers will also share some insights...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21CTu7_0bgSypSx00

Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center

Malvern, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 61321 315th St, Malvern, IA

The Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center is located on the Mills County Fairgrounds in Malvern, Iowa.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLpg2_0bgSypSx00

Monday Seniors League Meeting

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1803 S Main St, Maryville, MO

Organizational meeting for setting up the league rules and team signup. League will run weekly on Monday afternoons starting practice at 12:50 p.m. (League play begins at 1:00 p.m.) There are four...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oy55U_0bgSypSx00

Celebration of life

Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1000 Mustang Dr, Shenandoah, IA

Here is Grace Johnson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Grace Johnson of Shenandoah, Iowa, born in Red Oak, Iowa, who passed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPBts_0bgSypSx00

Pizza Ranch Brunch Buffet

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Pizza Ranch has a new Brunch Buffet every Sat. & Sun. beginning at 10am! Featuring Breakfast Buffet items plus our Traditional Legendary Buffet! Something to love for everyone at your Maryville...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Coin Bulletin

Coin Bulletin

Coin, IA
11
Followers
197
Post
431
Views
ABOUT

With Coin Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Shenandoah, IA
City
Malvern, IA
City
Coin, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Red Oak, IA
City
Clarinda, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Pizza Ranch#Ia#Join Library Staff#Chimichurri#Mo Organizational#League#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy