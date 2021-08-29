Coin events coming up

(COIN, IA) Live events are coming to Coin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Coin area:

Steak Tasting with J Bruner's Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 117 N 15th St, Clarinda, IA

SPECIAL PROGRAM! Join Library Staff and Joe Akers from J Bruner's as they talk about some of their favorite spices - Red Chili Pepper and Chimichurri sauce. Joe Akers will also share some insights...

Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center Malvern, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 61321 315th St, Malvern, IA

The Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center is located on the Mills County Fairgrounds in Malvern, Iowa.

Monday Seniors League Meeting Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1803 S Main St, Maryville, MO

Organizational meeting for setting up the league rules and team signup. League will run weekly on Monday afternoons starting practice at 12:50 p.m. (League play begins at 1:00 p.m.) There are four...

Celebration of life Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1000 Mustang Dr, Shenandoah, IA

Here is Grace Johnson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Grace Johnson of Shenandoah, Iowa, born in Red Oak, Iowa, who passed...

Pizza Ranch Brunch Buffet Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Pizza Ranch has a new Brunch Buffet every Sat. & Sun. beginning at 10am! Featuring Breakfast Buffet items plus our Traditional Legendary Buffet! Something to love for everyone at your Maryville...