Tower City, ND

Live events coming up in Tower City

Tower City Daily
Tower City Daily
(TOWER CITY, ND) Live events are coming to Tower City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tower City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDWof_0bgSynwj00

Parkinson's Retreat

Valley City, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 11550 River Road, Valley City, ND 58072

Join us for a peaceful and joy-filled weekend set at Maryvale, located north of Valley City in the beautiful Sheyenne River Valley!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Abi4N_0bgSynwj00

Traditional Worship Gathering

West Fargo, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Contemporary Worship Gathering: led by our worship team, praise songs and more contemporary styles of music. Holy Communion is Celebrated on the 1st and 3rd ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CanYO_0bgSynwj00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

West Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, West Fargo, ND 58078

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2eJV_0bgSynwj00

Veteran's Patriot Day 5K/10K

West Fargo, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1351 Main Ave W, West Fargo, ND

Veteran's Patriot Day 5 K/10K Saturday September 11th, 2021 Route Bonanzaville through West Fargo Race Day Registration & Packet pick up starts at 7 AM, Race starts at 8:30 AM Sponsored by the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DjBvt_0bgSynwj00

Friends Trivia Tournament at Bar Nine

West Fargo, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Friends Trivia Tournament at Bar Nine. Win not just bragging rights to have your team name engraved on our Champion's Plaque for eternity, but also win YETI coffee mugs (up to 6 per team), Bar...

