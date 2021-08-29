Coming soon: Index events

(INDEX, WA) Index has a full slate of live events coming up.

Evergreen State Fair COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (12+) Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

Pfizer and J&J available. Appointments recommended but not required. Ages 12-17 must be accompanied by an adult parent/guardian.

Camlann Harvest Festival Carnation, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 10320 Kelly Rd NE, Carnation, WA

Camlann Medieval Village is a living history museum project portraying rural England in the year 1376. Performers at Camlann are skilled professional entertainers, presenting music, stories and...

Monster Trucks Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

Scheduled to race: Monster Trucks Megasaurus Dwarf Cars Vintage Mods Youth Hornets Buses Racing at 6pm Rain or Shine! Gates open at 4pm. Fair time speedway event tickets will go on sale at 10am...

Foghat at the Evergreen State Fair Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

Come see rock legend Foghat in concert at the 2021 Evergreen State Fair. Foghat’s thunderous blend of blues, boogie and kickin’ rock ‘n’ roll are shaking walls and fans everywhere. Don't miss it!

August 29th Sunday Monster Trucks at the Fair Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:55 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:55 AM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

Link Will Be Here for Driver and Crew Backgate Registration When Live Scheduled to race* Monster Tru