Index, WA

Coming soon: Index events

Index Daily
Index Daily
 5 days ago

(INDEX, WA) Index has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Index:

Evergreen State Fair COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (12+)

Monroe, WA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

Pfizer and J&J available. Appointments recommended but not required. Ages 12-17 must be accompanied by an adult parent/guardian.

Camlann Harvest Festival

Carnation, WA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 10320 Kelly Rd NE, Carnation, WA

Camlann Medieval Village is a living history museum project portraying rural England in the year 1376. Performers at Camlann are skilled professional entertainers, presenting music, stories and...

Monster Trucks

Monroe, WA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

Scheduled to race: Monster Trucks Megasaurus Dwarf Cars Vintage Mods Youth Hornets Buses Racing at 6pm Rain or Shine! Gates open at 4pm. Fair time speedway event tickets will go on sale at 10am...

Foghat at the Evergreen State Fair

Monroe, WA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

Come see rock legend Foghat in concert at the 2021 Evergreen State Fair. Foghat’s thunderous blend of blues, boogie and kickin’ rock ‘n’ roll are shaking walls and fans everywhere. Don't miss it!

August 29th Sunday Monster Trucks at the Fair

Monroe, WA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:55 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:55 AM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

Link Will Be Here for Driver and Crew Backgate Registration When Live Scheduled to race* Monster Tru

Index Daily

Index Daily

Index, WA
