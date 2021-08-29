Live events coming up in Mooreton

(MOORETON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Mooreton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mooreton:

Consultation Day at CFPS Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3171 44th Street South, Fargo, ND 58104

Fall in love with your skin at CFPS! This is your opportunity to get to know our practice, our experts, and our expanded menu of services!

1998 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 (NO RESERVE) Horace, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: 470 1st St N E, Horace, ND

1998 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 (NO RESERVE) This beauty runs and drives just as it should. Very low miles. With Screamin Eagle Chrome and bags you are ready to cruise. If you have any...

Girl Scout Night with the Fargo Force Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Address: 5225 31st Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58104

We're excited to bring back Girl Scout Night with the Fargo Force November 6-7, 2021!

Farm to Table Dinner 2021 Colfax, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 17385 County Road 4, Colfax, ND 58018

Fresh and Local! Come join us for our Farm to Table Dinner & learn about locally produced food and agricultural enterprises in our region.

Ladies' Night Flog Yenruot Milnor, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 735 1st St, Milnor, ND

Flog Yenruot aka Golf Tourney backwards, is a 9 hole women's tourney where you play the course backwards! Example: Tee off from Tee Box 1 to 9's green, then tee of from Tee Box 9 to 8's green...