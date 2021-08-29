Petrolia calendar: What's coming up

(PETROLIA, CA) Petrolia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Petrolia:

Humboldt County Fair Ferndale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1250 5th St, Ferndale, CA

One of California’s longest-running fairs, the Humboldt County Fair in historic Ferndale is small-town Americana at its best. This year’s theme is “County Fair with a Western Flair” and features...

ECMS Presents: Trio Duende, Sept. 11 Eureka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 716 South Avenue, Eureka, CA 95503

Trio Duende opens the 2021-22 season of the Eureka Chamber Music Series in style, with three award winning performers live in concert!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Rio Dell, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Rio Dell, CA 95562

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Miranda Farmers’ Market Miranda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 6685 Avenue of the Giants, Miranda, CA

The Miranda Farmers’ Market is every Monday from 2-6pm on the Avenue of the Giants in front of the Miranda Market, featuring locally grown seeds and produce (all 100% non-GMO!), and hand made crafts.

Renewal Course Eureka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 640 West Cedar Street, Eureka, CA 95501

The Sheriff dept requires a re qualification shoot and a 4 hour class to complete your RENEWAL Training.