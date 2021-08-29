Jimmy Hebert Swoops In Late To Win American-Canadian Tour Oxford Plains 125

(Press Release from Riverhead Raceway) Action will be at a premium Saturday September 4th at Riverhead Raceway as track owners Eddie & Connie Partridge and Tom Gatz have lined up eight feature events for the night’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program including the annual Cromarty Wall of Champions inductions. With children on Long Island slated to return to school the following week what better way to send them into a new academic year then with a bang provided by a School Bus Demolition Derby that concludes the action packed show.