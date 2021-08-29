Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Jimmy Hebert Swoops In Late To Win American-Canadian Tour Oxford Plains 125

By Staff Report
racedayct.com
 5 days ago

(Press Release from American-Canadian Tour) Williamstown, VT’s Jimmy Hebert snapped one of the driest spells of his racing career by winning the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) Oxford Plains 125 at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday, August 28. The reigning ACT champion dove underneath Turner, ME’s Ben Rowe on the backstretch with 27 laps to go and led the rest of the way to become the first repeat winner this season.

racedayct.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Hebert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Swoops#Thunder Road#American Canadian Tour#Oxford Plains Speedway#Nh#Vt#Acttour#Oxford Plains Speedway#Hometown#Ma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Motorsportsmcclellandmiscellanea.com

Media Day at the Oxford Plains Speedway

(Oxford Maine) The empty house at the Oxford Plains Speedway on Tuesday was misleading because I know that’s going to change. It was Media Day leading up to the 48th Oxford 250 on Sunday. Be certain that the noise will be coming and the excitement as well. Today, however, was...
Oxford, MESun-Journal

Commentary: There’s a right way and a wrong way to win an Oxford 250

OXFORD — As his crumpled race car turned its final dozen laps into the history books Sunday night, Cassius Clark didn’t need to spend a whole lot of time watching what unfolded behind him in his rearview mirror. Clark, the second-generation driver from Farmington, had been in this position before...
Motorsportsracedayct.com

Busy Night Of Racing Set To Unfold Sept. 4 At Riverhead Raceway; Bus Demo Derby Also On Tap

(Press Release from Riverhead Raceway) Action will be at a premium Saturday September 4th at Riverhead Raceway as track owners Eddie & Connie Partridge and Tom Gatz have lined up eight feature events for the night’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program including the annual Cromarty Wall of Champions inductions. With children on Long Island slated to return to school the following week what better way to send them into a new academic year then with a bang provided by a School Bus Demolition Derby that concludes the action packed show.
Motorsportsshorttrackscene.com

Cassius Clark Cashes In With First Career Oxford 250 Win

For the second year in a row, a driver with the surname of Clark captured a long-overdue Oxford 250 victory. Cassius Clark assumed the lead late in Sunday night’s race, then held off charges from Derek Griffith and Curtis Gerry to win the 48th running of New England’s biggest Super Late Model event.
Farmington, MEBangor Daily News

Farmington’s Cassius Clark wins 48th annual Oxford 250

Farmington’s Cassius Clark had run just one of the 10 Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model North races this season, and he won it at Oxford Plains Speedway two weeks ago. He took the checkered flag again on Sunday night in Oxford, but this time his victory was much more significant.
Oxford, MESt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Clark survive early crash to win first Oxford 250

OXFORD, Maine (AP) — Cassius Clark managed to survive an early crash and then continued to race to victory in the Oxford 250. Clark, of Farmington, drove the dented race car to his first Oxford 250 victory Sunday night after leading the final 27 laps and battling challenges from Curtis Gerry and Derrek Griffith.
Waterbury, VTTimes-Argus

ACT Tour heads to Oxford Plains

WATERBURY — The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) is coming to Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway this Saturday. Although the weather should finally cool off after recent scorching temperatures, the action on the track will remain red-hot with a stout field and eye-grabbing storylines. The ACT Late Model Tour is part of the...
Motorsportsracedayct.com

Sunoco Modified Triple Crown Announced For Thompson Speedway Sunoco World Series

(Press Release from American-Canadian Tour) Triple Crown Replaces August 11 & September 15 Events Lost Due to Tire Shortage. American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and Pro All Stars Series (PASS) officials have announced the Sunoco Modified Triple Crown as part of the 59th Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing on October 8-10. The Modifieds will run a full program each day of the World Series with separate qualifying and features.
Oxford, MEracedayct.com

Anthony Nocella Wins Modified Racing Series Event At Oxford Plains Speedway

Former Modified Racing Series champion Anthony Nocella returned to series action triumphantly Saturday at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, Maine. Nocella, of Woburn, Mass., topped the field to win the 75-lap Modified Racing Series feature Saturday at Oxford. Jacob Perry of Pawcatuck was second and Brian Robie of Sunapee, N.H....

Comments / 0

Community Policy