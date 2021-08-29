Jimmy Hebert Swoops In Late To Win American-Canadian Tour Oxford Plains 125
(Press Release from American-Canadian Tour) Williamstown, VT’s Jimmy Hebert snapped one of the driest spells of his racing career by winning the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) Oxford Plains 125 at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday, August 28. The reigning ACT champion dove underneath Turner, ME’s Ben Rowe on the backstretch with 27 laps to go and led the rest of the way to become the first repeat winner this season.racedayct.com
