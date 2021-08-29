Cancel
Capay, CA

Capay events coming soon

Capay News Flash
 5 days ago

(CAPAY, CA) Capay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Capay area:

Berryessa Gap Wine Production Tour and Tasting — Discover Winters

Winters, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 27260 CA-128, Winters, CA

Visit Berryessa Gap Winery for an up close and personal experience of their winemaking process followed by a tasting.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Winters, CA 95694

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Unauthorized Rolling Stones

Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 4513 Putah Creek Rd, Winters, CA 95694

Join us for a Wonderful evening of great food, drinks, and Amazing Music

Woodland Winefest Noon

Woodland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 701 Main Street, Woodland, CA 95695

Woodland Winefest 2021 - First Shift - Intimate Gathering featuring local wineries & breweries. Complimented with Cheese, Olive Oils & More!

Music Groups- Free/ Grupos de Música- Gratis

Woodland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1310 College Street, Woodland, CA 95695

First Music Group will take place 8/2/21 so registration will open up 7/26 at 11 AM Registration will open a week before each group.

