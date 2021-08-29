Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delmita, TX

Live events Delmita — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Delmita Daily
Delmita Daily
 5 days ago

(DELMITA, TX) Delmita is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Delmita area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADBVz_0bgSyWtG00

I Love the 90's Tour

Sullivan City, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: Dolphin Cove, Cameron county, TX 78595

I LOVE THE 90’s TOUR invites attendees to reminisce about the trend-setting decade with some of the most iconic music

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhHNW_0bgSyWtG00

Roger Creager live at Hillbilly's

Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 6000 North 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78504

Roger Creager live at Hillbilly's with special guests. Eros & The Drifters

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCz1W_0bgSyWtG00

FLAG FOOTBALL & VOLLEYBALL REGISTRATION

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 209 Cleo Dawson St, Mission, TX

FLAG FOOTBALL & VOLLEYBALL REGISTRATION is on Facebook. To connect with FLAG FOOTBALL & VOLLEYBALL REGISTRATION, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1eEE_0bgSyWtG00

Feliz Día de los Abuelos

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2611 Citation St, Edinburg, TX

Hola hermanos Nos complace anunciar, ¡CELEBRAREMOS A SUS ABUELOS! Así que invítelos a nuestro servicio de la tarde a las 6 p.m. No se arrepentirán Habrá cena, compañerismo, oración y florecimiento

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QI3S8_0bgSyWtG00

Roving Rangers

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Explore the park with your friendly neighborhood Park Ranger! Join a Ranger and explore Bentsen - RGV State Park. See some of the local wildlife and learn about the parks unique ecology. Bring...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Delmita Daily

Delmita Daily

Delmita, TX
16
Followers
212
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Delmita Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delmita, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Cove, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hola#Nos Complace Anunciar#Oraci N Y Florecimiento#Bentsen Rgv State Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy