What’s up Navajo Dam: Local events calendar

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 5101 North Dustin Avenue, Farmington, NM 87401
Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1101 West Navajo Street, Farmington, NM 87401
Please bring your families to learn about the great resources of our community.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 200 West Arrington Street, Farmington, NM 87401
The Outdoor Economics Conference features informative panel discussions, fun outdoor trips, quality networking, and an outdoor expo.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM 87410
Wildermiss Live at Tico Time River Resort Wednesday September 15th 2021
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 1606 N. Dustin, Farmington, NM 87401
This is a historical reenactment of SJ County's earliest pioneers. Enjoy a delicious BBQ dinner and guided tour in Greenlawn Cemetery.
