What’s up Navajo Dam: Local events calendar

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) Navajo Dam is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Navajo Dam:

VOLUNTEER - Pat Barrett / Farmington, NM Farmington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 5101 North Dustin Avenue, Farmington, NM 87401

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

Wellness Resource Event Farmington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1101 West Navajo Street, Farmington, NM 87401

Please bring your families to learn about the great resources of our community.

2021 Outdoor Economics Conference & Expo Farmington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 West Arrington Street, Farmington, NM 87401

The Outdoor Economics Conference features informative panel discussions, fun outdoor trips, quality networking, and an outdoor expo.

Wildermiss Live at Tico Time River Resort Aztec, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM 87410

Wildermiss Live at Tico Time River Resort Wednesday September 15th 2021

Dining With the Dead Farmington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1606 N. Dustin, Farmington, NM 87401

This is a historical reenactment of SJ County's earliest pioneers. Enjoy a delicious BBQ dinner and guided tour in Greenlawn Cemetery.