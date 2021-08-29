Cancel
Navajo Dam, NM

What’s up Navajo Dam: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Navajo Dam Updates
 5 days ago

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) Navajo Dam is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Navajo Dam:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N6Poy_0bgSyV0X00

VOLUNTEER - Pat Barrett / Farmington, NM

Farmington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 5101 North Dustin Avenue, Farmington, NM 87401

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3VLb_0bgSyV0X00

Wellness Resource Event

Farmington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1101 West Navajo Street, Farmington, NM 87401

Please bring your families to learn about the great resources of our community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JjtIL_0bgSyV0X00

2021 Outdoor Economics Conference & Expo

Farmington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 West Arrington Street, Farmington, NM 87401

The Outdoor Economics Conference features informative panel discussions, fun outdoor trips, quality networking, and an outdoor expo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fv8Q_0bgSyV0X00

Wildermiss Live at Tico Time River Resort

Aztec, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM 87410

Wildermiss Live at Tico Time River Resort Wednesday September 15th 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6UUF_0bgSyV0X00

Dining With the Dead

Farmington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1606 N. Dustin, Farmington, NM 87401

This is a historical reenactment of SJ County's earliest pioneers. Enjoy a delicious BBQ dinner and guided tour in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Navajo Dam Updates

Navajo Dam, NM
With Navajo Dam Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

