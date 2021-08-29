Sharon Grove events coming up

(SHARON GROVE, KY) Live events are coming to Sharon Grove.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sharon Grove:

Muhlenberg County Farmers' Market Powderly, KY

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 604 Cleaton Rd, Powderly, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:604 Cleaton Road

Assistant Pastoral Appreciation Banquet Hopkinsville, KY

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 904 North Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

We are so excited for you to join us in honoring our Asst. Pastor Elder Terrance Sowerby! We appreciate his faithfulness to JCR!

The Bruce Bash Hopkinsville, KY

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 303 Conference Center Dr, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Doors at 7 PM | Live Music 7:30 to 11:30 PM | Cocktails ‘til 12:30 AM

Refuse To Be A Victim® Instructor Workshop Russellville, KY

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 248 W Valley Dr, Russellville, KY

These dates are suggested dates and can be adjusted to your schedule. Call me if they don’t work for you. 1-270-893-5808

Christian Way Farm Pumpkin Patch Opening Day Hopkinsville, KY

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 19590 Linville Road, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

After a spring and summer full of farm fun, join us for the first day of Fall fun at Christian Way Farm, LLC & Mini Golf!