Live events coming up in San Simeon

(SAN SIMEON, CA) Live events are coming to San Simeon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Simeon area:

Stop The Bleed Cayucos, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 310 B Street, Cayucos, CA 93430

Come learn how to save a life and learn how to control major bleeding as a result of traumatic situations, such as vehicle accidents, etc.

"The Bride & Frank" Date night Painting Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1803 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Paint and Sip at Paso Market Walk :"The Bride & Frank"

Wine & Succulent Event @ San Antonio Winery, Paso Robles Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2610 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Bring your pumpkins & we'll provide the succulents and wine!

A Day To Remember Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

A Day To Remember Mon • Oct 18 • 7:00 PM Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles, CA

Visitor Center and Gift Shop Hours San Simeon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Plaza del Cavalier, 250 San Simeon Ave Suite 3B, San Simeon, CA

Visit the Friends of the Elephant Seal Visitor Center and Gift Shop for one of a kind elephant seal gifts and souvenirs, as well as marine-themed art, books, puzzles, postcards and more! See a...