Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Marais, MI

Events on the Grand Marais calendar

Posted by 
Grand Marais News Alert
Grand Marais News Alert
 5 days ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) Grand Marais has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Marais:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DuCY5_0bgSyNBx00

Quick Hit Mania – Christmas

Christmas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: N7761 Candy Cane Ln, Christmas, MI

Quick Hit Mania Kewadin Casino Christmas Mondays and Tuesdays | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Daily Prize Pool 25,000 Bonus Points Grand Prize Pool Over 130,000 CASH/Bonus Points

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uhnvu_0bgSyNBx00

Munising Farmers' and Artisans' Market

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 City Park Dr, Munising, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 1 - September 28, 2021Tuesday, 4PM - 7PMLocation:100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Munising, MI 49862

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDNG2_0bgSyNBx00

Follywood: "Lost in Vegas!"

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

Viva Las Vegas! Follywood takes you on a whirlwind adventure to Sin City. This year, what happens in Vegas... becomes a variety show in Curtis! Get ready for tons of laughs with all your favorite...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSuNC_0bgSyNBx00

Shipwreck Tour

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Shipwreck Tour: A two-hour fully narrated cruise of two historic shipwrecks on the bottom of Lake Superior near the Pictured Rocks. Enjoy a great view of the East Channel Lighthouse, rock...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOTgS_0bgSyNBx00

1st District Pictured Rocks Sunset Cruise

Munising, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 City Park Drive, Munising, MI 49862

Join the 1st District Republicans for the first ever Pictured Rocks Sunset Cruise.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Grand Marais News Alert

Grand Marais News Alert

Grand Marais, MI
4
Followers
187
Post
212
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Marais News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Marais, MI
City
Munising, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Marais, MI
Government
City
Christmas, MI
City
Rock, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Shipwrecks#Casino#Viva Las Vegas#Veterans Memorial Drive#District Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy