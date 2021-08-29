Live events on the horizon in Metaline Falls

(METALINE FALLS, WA) Metaline Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Metaline Falls:

Mobile Market - Cusick Cusick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 420 Qlispe, River Rd, Cusick, WA

Location Kalispel Casino 420 Qlispe River Rd - North Area Parking Lot, Cusick, WA 99119 div

Northeast Washington Fair Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 317 W Astor Ave, Colville, WA

The NE WA Fair is in its 127th running, serving the NE WA area north of Spokane, WA. Featured are livestock, horse show, Fat Stock Sale, tree sale, arts & crafts, entertainment, dances, food ...

