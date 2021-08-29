Cancel
Metaline Falls, WA

Live events on the horizon in Metaline Falls

(METALINE FALLS, WA) Metaline Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Metaline Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45s7XE_0bgSyMJE00

Mobile Market - Cusick

Cusick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 420 Qlispe, River Rd, Cusick, WA

Location Kalispel Casino 420 Qlispe River Rd - North Area Parking Lot, Cusick, WA 99119 div

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8bwb_0bgSyMJE00

Northeast Washington Fair

Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 317 W Astor Ave, Colville, WA

The NE WA Fair is in its 127th running, serving the NE WA area north of Spokane, WA. Featured are livestock, horse show, Fat Stock Sale, tree sale, arts & crafts, entertainment, dances, food ...

Learn More

Cusick

Cusick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 420 Qlispe, River Rd, Cusick, WA

Location Kalispel Casino 420 Qlispe River Rd - North Area Parking Lot, Cusick, WA 99119 div

Learn More

ABOUT

With Metaline Falls Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

