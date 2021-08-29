Live events coming up in Wakita

(WAKITA, OK) Live events are coming to Wakita.

These events are coming up in the Wakita area:

Chrisholm Trail Classic Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 111 W Purdue Ave, Enid, OK

We are back in Oklahoma! Come on out to Enid for the Chrisholm Trail Classic where we will all have fun and you will win some big money, buckles and saddles!

EYP's 10th Annual 10<40 Awards Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 301 S Independence Ave, Enid, OK

The 10th Annual EYP 10 < 40 Awards is set for Tuesday, Aug. 31. Our Title Sponsor is Edward Jones. Enid Community - you can still purchase individual tickets for the awards luncheon on Aug. 31 at...

Back to School Cookie Decorating Class Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 230 W Randolph Ave, Enid, OK

Join us on Thursday, August 12th at 6pm to decorate your own set of Back to School Sugar Cookies!!! Class includes 12 homemade sugar cookies and all the items needed to decorate them. Monica will...

Compass Youth Hour Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 518 W Randolph Ave, Enid, OK

The Compass Youth Hour is designed to be a time of fellowship for all the youth of St. Matthew's and community. Each week, parents are welcome to stay or leave their children at the church from...

Open House: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM at 2512 Marymount Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 20211051 in Willow West starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT.