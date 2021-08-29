Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wakita, OK

Live events coming up in Wakita

Posted by 
Wakita Today
Wakita Today
 5 days ago

(WAKITA, OK) Live events are coming to Wakita.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wakita area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IH5EE_0bgSyDMh00

Chrisholm Trail Classic

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 111 W Purdue Ave, Enid, OK

We are back in Oklahoma! Come on out to Enid for the Chrisholm Trail Classic where we will all have fun and you will win some big money, buckles and saddles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itKjK_0bgSyDMh00

EYP's 10th Annual 10<40 Awards

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 301 S Independence Ave, Enid, OK

The 10th Annual EYP 10 < 40 Awards is set for Tuesday, Aug. 31. Our Title Sponsor is Edward Jones. Enid Community - you can still purchase individual tickets for the awards luncheon on Aug. 31 at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejxAz_0bgSyDMh00

Back to School Cookie Decorating Class

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 230 W Randolph Ave, Enid, OK

Join us on Thursday, August 12th at 6pm to decorate your own set of Back to School Sugar Cookies!!! Class includes 12 homemade sugar cookies and all the items needed to decorate them. Monica will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P09RG_0bgSyDMh00

Compass Youth Hour

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 518 W Randolph Ave, Enid, OK

The Compass Youth Hour is designed to be a time of fellowship for all the youth of St. Matthew's and community. Each week, parents are welcome to stay or leave their children at the church from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3zTS_0bgSyDMh00

Open House: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM at 2512 Marymount

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 20211051 in Willow West starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Wakita Today

Wakita Today

Wakita, OK
8
Followers
191
Post
228
Views
ABOUT

With Wakita Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wakita, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Enid, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Enid Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy