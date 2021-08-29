Live events Fargo — what’s coming up

(FARGO, GA) Live events are lining up on the Fargo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fargo area:

Seed Library White Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 16403 Jewett St, White Springs, FL

Borrow seed packets. • Grow according to local agricultural suggestions. • Return after seed is harvested from mature vegetables. • Participants must have a current Suwannee River Regional Library...

Storytime Homerville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 478 W Dame Ave, Homerville, GA

You won’t want to miss Clinch County Public Library's fun storytimes every Tuesday at 4PM!

Old Hamilton Jail Ghost Hunt Jasper, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

This event is very unique, structured, small ghost hunting event for the paranormal enthusiast. We have booked highly sought after locations across America, and are making them available to a...

Suwannee Fat Tire Festival 2021 White Springs, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: SBA Headquarters, 12 Bridge Street, White Springs, FL 32096

More miles of single track with new ride options; gravel rides; two paddle trips with Edwin McCook; Night ride; suggested road routes;

Stephen Foster Old Time Music Weekend White Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 11016 Lillian Saunders Drive, White Springs, FL

Learn old-time music techniques from the masters of the fiddle, banjo, guitar & voice. Handicap Accessibility