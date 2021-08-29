Live events Geneseo — what’s coming up

(GENESEO, KS) Live events are coming to Geneseo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Geneseo:

Joyann Parker Hutchinson, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 6607 N Old K-61 Hwy, Hutchinson, KS 67502

“Throughout Parker’s totally commanding powerhouse pipes prevail. Come help us welcome her to the Shed

Tim Montana New Date Hutchinson, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 6607 N Old K-61 Hwy, Hutchinson, KS 67502

Sept 18th Tim Montana This is the Rescheduled date from June 26th. All tickets from June 26th will be honored for this show.

Youth Outdoor Day by Friends of Cheyenne Bottoms Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 592 NE K 156 Hwy, Great Bend, KS

Y:outh Outdoor Day by Friends of Cheyenne Bottoms - Sunday, August 29 1:00 - 4:00 pm at KWEC. Get the kids outside to explore various outdoor recreation activities. Instruction and shooting sports...

Hoisington Labor Day Weekend Hoisington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 123 N Main St, Hoisington, KS

This event has a standing as a statewide event, and has an annual attendance of over 20,000 on parade day. The weekend consists of Headline Dances, Demolition Derby, Flea Market, Parade, Barbeque...

Days of Talladega: 2 Day Paintball Scenario: November 20/21st Assaria, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 7928 South Old Highway 81, Assaria, KS 67416

This is going to be a battle for the history books! Choose which side you battle on with Ricky Bobby or Cole Trickle. Dont miss this game!