Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneseo, KS

Live events Geneseo — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Geneseo Digest
Geneseo Digest
 5 days ago

(GENESEO, KS) Live events are coming to Geneseo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Geneseo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XmVp_0bgSyAiW00

Joyann Parker

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 6607 N Old K-61 Hwy, Hutchinson, KS 67502

“Throughout Parker’s totally commanding powerhouse pipes prevail. Come help us welcome her to the Shed

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09tBRP_0bgSyAiW00

Tim Montana New Date

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 6607 N Old K-61 Hwy, Hutchinson, KS 67502

Sept 18th Tim Montana This is the Rescheduled date from June 26th. All tickets from June 26th will be honored for this show.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrshB_0bgSyAiW00

Youth Outdoor Day by Friends of Cheyenne Bottoms

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 592 NE K 156 Hwy, Great Bend, KS

Y:outh Outdoor Day by Friends of Cheyenne Bottoms - Sunday, August 29 1:00 - 4:00 pm at KWEC. Get the kids outside to explore various outdoor recreation activities. Instruction and shooting sports...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLCgi_0bgSyAiW00

Hoisington Labor Day Weekend

Hoisington, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 123 N Main St, Hoisington, KS

This event has a standing as a statewide event, and has an annual attendance of over 20,000 on parade day. The weekend consists of Headline Dances, Demolition Derby, Flea Market, Parade, Barbeque...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vu7Wc_0bgSyAiW00

Days of Talladega: 2 Day Paintball Scenario: November 20/21st

Assaria, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 7928 South Old Highway 81, Assaria, KS 67416

This is going to be a battle for the history books! Choose which side you battle on with Ricky Bobby or Cole Trickle. Dont miss this game!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Geneseo Digest

Geneseo Digest

Geneseo, KS
3
Followers
195
Post
160
Views
ABOUT

With Geneseo Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneseo, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
State
Montana State
City
Hoisington, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Demolition Derby#History Books#Kwec#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy