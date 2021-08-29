Baileyville calendar: Events coming up

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) Live events are coming to Baileyville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baileyville area:

NA Meetings Seneca, KS

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Seneca is a city in and the county seat of Nemaha County, Kansas. There are lots of NA meetings across the country, including Seneca. Since its inception and its first meeting in Los Angeles, the...

Summer Sounds Concert Auburn, NE

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Becoming a favorite summer tradition, enjoy a variety of FREE family-friendly concerts in Auburn's historic Legion Memorial Park. Auburn's Summer Sounds Concert Series brings a fabulous lineup of...

Pony Express Festival Hanover, KS

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2889 23rd Rd, Hanover, KS

Join us for the 35th Annual Pony Express Festival hosted by The Friends of Hollenberg. Activities for all ages. We will have music, a historic walk through, flint napping, tomahawk throwing, rope...

Käfertaler Kultursommer - 11 - Zélia Fonseca und Angela Frontera Barneston, NE

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Gartenstraße 8, 68309 Mannheim

Käfertaler Kultursommer - 11 - Zélia Fonseca und Angela Frontera - Einlass 17 Uhr - Open Air

Team Roping Jackpot Hiawatha, KS

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Sunday August 29th at Harmony horseman Arena: 1858 220th St Hiawatha, KS Starts at 12:00pm 12 slide 40$ a man 1sec up and down 4 head progressive Regular barrier To follow will not start before...