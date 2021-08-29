Cancel
Rockland, ID

Rockland calendar: What's coming up

Rockland Dispatch
 5 days ago

(ROCKLAND, ID) Live events are lining up on the Rockland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rockland:

POC - Purple Mountains

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 240 S Main St, Pocatello, ID

POC - Purple Mountains at The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S Main St, Pocatello, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm

Haunted History Walking Tour FRIDAY TOURS 6:20pm

Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:20 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:20 PM

Address: 200 S. Main St., Pocatello, ID 83204

13th Annual Haunted History Walking Tours October 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 & 30th

Gem Prep: Pocatello Information Session (K-11)

Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 4145 Yellowstone Avenue, Chubbuck, ID 83202

This info session is for families considering joining the Gem Prep community, grades K-11th. See below for additional information.

Back To School Event 2021

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 444 Hospital Way Bldg 100, Suite 111, Pocatello, ID

Join us for our Back To School Event. Schedule your FREE leg & vein screening today! About this Event

Pocatello Downs Horse Races

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 10588 Fairgrounds, Pocatello, ID

Fast action at the Pocatello Downs Flat Track Horse Races! Held at the Bannock County Events Center on Sundays in May.

Rockland Dispatch

Rockland, ID
With Rockland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

