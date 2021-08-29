Cancel
Middle Brook, MO

Middle Brook calendar: Coming events

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Live events are lining up on the Middle Brook calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Middle Brook area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llLOz_0bgSy0yV00

Men's Fall Retreat | 2021

Arcadia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 25 Assembly Lane, Arcadia, MO 63621

Tucked away amid the trees is an idyllic haven – a hidden gem – where the wind whispers across the hills ... Selah ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGiwI_0bgSy0yV00

Clearwater Longbeards,MO

Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: MO-34, Piedmont, MO

Clearwater Longbeards,MOTickets:Single: $45.00Couple: $60.00Sponsor: $280.00Jake: $20.00Gun Table RED Mossberg: $1000.00Gun Table WHITE Kimber: $1300.00Gun Table BLUE Franchi: $1500.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PlIf_0bgSy0yV00

Living The Stories Tour

Silva, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 205 Main St, Silva, MO

Multi-Dove Award nominated, Tribute, shares an evening of inspiration and songs from the latest recording, “Living The Stories.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gpuaj_0bgSy0yV00

Cher, Elton John, Dolly Parton, Streisand Vegas Edwards Twins Impersonator

Farmington, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2 Black Knight Drive, Farmington, MO 63640

DOLLY CHER ELTON STREISAND & MORE VEGAS EDWARDS TWINS EXTRAORDINARY- NBC TODAY SHOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7NJY_0bgSy0yV00

Kids- Sign Painting Tuesdays!

Farmington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 218 N Washington St, Farmington, MO

Join us on Tuesdays in August for kids sign painting fun! Pre-registration is required. See tickets link for details!

ABOUT

With Middle Brook Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

